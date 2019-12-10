10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Decade in Review: The Decade of the Bull (US News) see also $25 Trillion Stock Rally Was Built on Meh GDP Growth (Bloomberg)

• Hippie Inc: how the counterculture went corporate (Economist)

• ‘Peak’ Private-Equity Fears Are Spreading Across Pension World (Bloomberg)

• The world is doing much better than the bad news makes us think (Washington Post)

• You’re Tracked Everywhere You Go Online. Use This Guide to Fight Back. (New York Times) see also Why Isn’t Everyone Using Telegram? (Bloomberg)

• President Trump loves conspiracy theories. Has he ever been right? (Washington Post)

• The FTC Said Sunday Riley Faked Sephora Reviews For Almost Two Years To Boost Sales (Buzzfeed) see also When Is a Star Not Always a Star? When It’s an Online Review (NYT)

• We Could Be Approaching Peak Beef (Bloomberg)

• How People Are Using Our Chicago Parking Ticket Data in Their Research (ProPublica) see also These Reporters Rely on Public Data, Rather Than Secret Sources (NYT)

• The wrong jab that helped cause a measles crisis (BBC)