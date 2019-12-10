10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• 2 versions of S&P 500: Market Cap vs Equal Weight: which is the better investment? (Marketwatch)

• The Slow Demise of Mutual Funds Mutual funds are under attack on all fronts. Can they survive?(Wealth Management)

• Push into Smart Beta Slows as Market Matures (CIO)

• Quiet Payments Promote High-Fee Investments for Teachers (Wall Street Journal)

• Japanification the Scourge Threatening to Go Global in 2020 (Bloomberg)

• The Decade the Internet Lost Its Joy: What began as cheerful anarchy was devoured by vulture capital and ruthless consolidation. (Medium) see also How Trolls Overran the Public Square by J. Bradford DeLong (Project Syndicate)

• The I.R.S. Sent a Letter to 3.9 Million People. It Saved Some of Their Lives. (New York Times)

• Silicon Valley’s psychedelic wonder drug is almost here (Fast Company)

• If you like memes about good pizza, New Jersey’s Twitter account is a viral hit (Axios)

• ‘The Expanse’ is coming to Amazon. Creators say it belonged there all along (Los Angeles Times)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

After Aramco’s Record IPO, Barely Any of Its Stock Will Trade



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.