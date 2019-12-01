10 Sunday Reads

Welcome December with our easy like Sunday morning public policy reads:
• Prime Mover: How Amazon Wove Itself Into the Life of an American City (New York Times)
• Boomers Are Not Okay: Older voters warp their countries’ policies because of their political power. One British politician has a plan to end that dominance. (The Atlantic)
• How money laundering is poisoning American democracy (Financial Times)
• The Richest U.S. Counties Are Getting Even Richer (Bloomberg)
• Richard Spencer: I was fired as Navy secretary. Here’s what I’ve learned because of it. (Washington Post) see also Worry rises in military over POTUS decision-making (CNN)
• The five universal laws of human stupidity (Quartz)
• Blacklisted: An Interview with Cheri Jacobus. The Never Trump conservative on blacklisting, catfishing, hacking & more (Greg Olear)
• The Jungle Prince of Delhi (New York Times)
• Report: Trump’s Business More Fraudulent Than Previously Known (New York Magazine) see also Trump Tax Records Reveal New Inconsistencies — This Time for Trump Tower (ProPublica)
• David Byrne on His Broadway Show “American Utopia,” Talking Heads, Reasons to Be Cheerful & More (Democracy Now)
The 2020 corporate hit list
Source: Axios