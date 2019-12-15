10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• Ubering Through the Anthropocene Ride-sharing is a mundane example of planetary destruction. (Slate)

• The Age of Instagram Face: How social media, FaceTune, and plastic surgery created a single, cyborgian look. (New Yorker)

• How McKinsey infiltrated the world of global public health (Vox)

• The Millennials-Versus-Boomers Fight Divides the Democratic Party (The Atlantic)

• How the 1% Scrubs Its Image Online (Wall Street Journal)

• What do we really mean by the ‘language’ of animals? (The Spectator)

• What happens when incarcerated people get a world-class education? (Mother Jones)

• It’s a Vast, Invisible Climate Menace. We Made It Visible. (New York Times)

• The False Romance of Russia: American conservatives who find themselves identifying with Putin’s regime refuse to see the country for what it actually is. (The Atlantic)

• The Day That Change Everything: They lost N.J.’s biggest high school football game. Can one defeat ruin a life? (NJ.com)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning, a $46 billion RIA, and author of “The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and How to Avoid Them.”

The biggest metropolitan areas are now the most unequal

Click for animated chart.



Source: New York Times

