Wanted: Radio & Podcast Producer / Booker

Experienced person needed to jump into role as producer/booker for an existing radio show / podcast, filling in for senior producer who is on 3 to 6 month leave.

Duties include booking guests, coordinating studios and engineers, manage calendars, perform regular status updates with host, do correspondence and follow ups with guests.

Required:

Must be personable, well organized and diligent.

Have experience in booking radio and/or TV;

Capable of following directions and working independently.

Working with high level guests; familiar with Bloomberg terminal; have a working knowledge of finance industry personalities.

Details:

Freelancer contract starts in January, 10-20 hours per week, runs about 3 months (or longer, depending upon external events). Compensation is $ 20-30 / hour, depending on experience.

Please send resume/cover letter to MIBPODCAST at BLOOMBERG dot NET