10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train plane reads:

• Every Company Will Be a Fintech Company (a16z)

• Interview: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on managing a tech giant’s growing pains (Fortune)

• How Private Equity Wrecked New York’s Favorite Grocery (Bloomberg)

• ‘Quant winter’ raises tricky questions for a hot industry (Financial Times)

• The Rich Are Different From You and Me. They Pay Less in Taxes. (The Atlantic)

• Why Do We Chase Past Performance And What Can We Do About It? (Behavioural Investment)

• Google’s ads just look like search results now (The Verge)

• The audacious effort to reforest the planet (Washington Post) see also The Green 30 for 2020 (Bloomberg)

• How New Jersey’s Twitter Found Its “Big State Energy” (New Yorker)

• Taylor Swift: No Longer ‘Polite at All Costs’ (Variety)