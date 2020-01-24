Rivian R1T Pickup Truck

January 24, 2020 6:00am by

Last year, we  looked at the 2021 Rivian R1S SUV. Rivian sports an A-list of backers including: Amazon, Ford Motor, Blackrock, and T. Rowe Price.

Now, have a look at the Rivian R1T Pickup Truck.

All of the key metrics are as good or better than the SUV:

KEY STATS
Range: 400+ Miles
Power: Up to 750 HP
Acceleration: 0-60 in 3.0 seconds
Drive System: Quad Motors, one per wheel
Max Towing: 11,000 LB
Off Road: Wading Depth 3+ feet
MSRP: starting at $69,000

Expect these to be available early next year.
 

 


Source: Chicago Tribune


Source: The Verge


Source: Rivian


Source: The Driven

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under