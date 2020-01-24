Last year, we looked at the 2021 Rivian R1S SUV. Rivian sports an A-list of backers including: Amazon, Ford Motor, Blackrock, and T. Rowe Price.

Now, have a look at the Rivian R1T Pickup Truck.

All of the key metrics are as good or better than the SUV:

KEY STATS

Range: 400+ Miles

Power: Up to 750 HP

Acceleration: 0-60 in 3.0 seconds

Drive System: Quad Motors, one per wheel

Max Towing: 11,000 LB

Off Road: Wading Depth 3+ feet

MSRP: starting at $69,000

Expect these to be available early next year.





Source: Chicago Tribune



Source: The Verge



Source: Rivian



Source: The Driven