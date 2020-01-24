Last year, we looked at the 2021 Rivian R1S SUV. Rivian sports an A-list of backers including: Amazon, Ford Motor, Blackrock, and T. Rowe Price.
Now, have a look at the Rivian R1T Pickup Truck.
All of the key metrics are as good or better than the SUV:
KEY STATS
Range: 400+ Miles
Power: Up to 750 HP
Acceleration: 0-60 in 3.0 seconds
Drive System: Quad Motors, one per wheel
Max Towing: 11,000 LB
Off Road: Wading Depth 3+ feet
MSRP: starting at $69,000
Expect these to be available early next year.
Source: Chicago Tribune
Source: The Verge
Source: Rivian
Source: The Driven