10 MLK Day Reads

My Martin Luther King Day Civil Rights reads:

• Voices of the Movement: Stories from civil rights leaders who changed America (Washington Post)

• The End of the Bonus Culture Is Coming to Wall Street (Bloomberg)

• Uncanny Valley: I would say more, but I signed an NDA. (N+1)

• Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty: Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold. (The Atlantic)

• Is this the end of Malta’s reign as Blockchain Island? (Decrypt)

• For Bumble, the Future Isn’t Female, It’s Female Marketing (Businessweek)

• The Amish Keep to Themselves. And They’re Hiding a Horrifying Secret (Cosmopolitan)

• Are cows better represented in the Senate than people? (Washington Post)

• Trump May Be Even More Unpopular Than His Approval Rating Shows (fivethirtyeight)

• Leslie Jones Is Ready to Rock the Boat, Hard (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Safa Bahcall, member of President Obama’s council of science advisors, and author of the book, “Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.

Voter enthusiasm is tracking a 2020 election turnout of around 70% — that would be the highest turnout percentage in the lifetime of every living American—since 1900.



Source: Mehlman & Castagnetti

