10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train reads:
• Institutions Know They’re Being Hoodwinked by Private Equity And they’re pushing back. (Institutional Investor)
• Vanguard and the US financial system: too big to be healthy? (Financial Times)
• Behavioral Economics’ Latest Bias: Seeing Bias Wherever It Looks (Bloomberg)
• You Bet! by Howard Marks (Oaktree Capital)
• No one is ready for California’s new consumer privacy law (The Verge) see also The 2019 Privacy Legislation Bomb Cyclone (Consumer Financial Services Blog)
• State Support Helped Fuel Huawei’s Global Rise: China’s tech champion got as much as $75 billion in tax breaks, financing and cheap resources as it became the world’s top telecom vendor (Wall Street Journal)
• How to lose a monopoly: Microsoft, IBM and anti-trust (Benedict Evans)
• Cancer Isn’t the Only Thing Killing Americans (Bloomberg)
• Teslas still go much farther on a single charge than their competitors. But the strategy carries risks. (Washington Post)
• 52 Places to Go in 2020 (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Benkendorf, CIO at Vontobel’s Quality Growth boutique, managing $33 billion (He replaced prior MiB guest Rajiv Jain as CIO). Vontobel manages $279 billion (6/30/19) and has 2,000 employees.
S&P 500’s History Points to More Happy Returns This Year
Source: Dave Wilson
