10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Study: Ultrafast Trading Costs Stock Investors Nearly $5 Billion a Year (WSJ) see also Quantifying the High-Frequency Trading “Arms Race”: A Simple New Methodology and Estimates. (FCA)
• Famed Medallion Fund “Stretches . . . Explanation to the Limit,” Professor Claims (Institutional Investor)
• Apple Was Headed for a Slump. Then It Had One of the Biggest Rallies Ever. (Wall Street Journal) but see also 2019’s Apple’s Big Stock Selloff Is a Sign of Things to Come (Fortune)
• The economics of all-you-can-eat buffets (The Hustle)
• So Long, California? Goodbye, Texas? Taxpayers Decide Some States Aren’t Worth It (Wall Street Journal) see also New Cloud Over Global Growth: Synchronized Housing Slowdown (Wall Street Journal)
• The Utter Ridiculousness of the U.S. Senate: The world’s greatest deliberative body? Really? (The Atlantic)
• Bernie Can’t Win: But unless other Democrats take a page from his book, they won’t prevail either. (The Atlantic) see also Bernie Bros: The Vermont senator condemned bullying. Is it his problem if the Bros don’t seem to listen (New York Times)
• If you want to save the world, veganism isn’t the answer (The Guardian)
• Live For Today (Irrelevant Investor) see also The 24 Stats That Explain Kobe Bryant’s Staggering Legacy (The Ringer)
• To the Chagrin of Politicians, New York Has Strict Food Rules (Wall Street Journal)
