Barbara Tversky’s 9 Laws of Cognition

In her new book, Mind in Motion: How Action Shapes Thought, Barbara Tversky lays out her laws of cognition. She focuses on kinesthetics as opposed to more traditional cognitive approach that is more language-oriented.

9 Laws of Cognition 1: There are no benefits without costs (creativity vs learning)

2: Action molds perception

3: Feeling Comes first (before recognition)

4: The mind can override perception (confirmation bias)

5: Cognition mirrors perception

6: Spatial thinking is the foundation of abstract thought

7: The mind fills in misinformation

8: When thought overflows the mind, the mind puts it in the world

9: We organize stuff in the world the way we organize stuff in the mind.

