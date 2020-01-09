Barbara Tversky’s 9 Laws of Cognition

In her new book, Mind in Motion: How Action Shapes Thought, Barbara Tversky lays out her laws of cognition. She focuses on kinesthetics as opposed to more traditional cognitive approach that is more language-oriented.
9 Laws of Cognition
1: There are no benefits without costs (creativity vs learning)
2: Action molds perception
3: Feeling Comes first (before recognition)
4: The mind can override perception (confirmation bias)
5: Cognition mirrors perception
6: Spatial thinking is the foundation of abstract thought
7: The mind fills in misinformation
8: When thought overflows the mind, the mind puts it in the world
9: We organize stuff in the world the way we organize stuff in the mind.
We discuss some of the 9 laws in our MiB conversation here.