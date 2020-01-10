10 New Years Day Reads

My New Year’s Day morning reads:
• As 2010s conclude, investors have enjoyed bull market for the ages — but many Americans have been left out (Washington Post)
• Ten Economic Questions for 2020 (Calculated Risk)
• Lessons From the Past 25 Years (Morningstar)
• A Tale Of Two Suburbs: White Democrats’ culture clash has been long in the making. (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Clash of Capitalisms: The Real Fight for the Global Economy’s Future (Foreign Affairs)
• The 100 most important gadgets of the decade (The Verge)
• First, the Smartphone Changed. Then, Over a Decade, It Changed Us. (Wall Street Journal)
• How to Halt Global Warming for $300 Billion (Bloomberg)
• The Big Change Coming to Just About Every Website on New Year’s Day (Slate)
• The best pop hooks of the 2010s (Entertainment Weekly)
What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.
2019: The Year of IPO Disappointment
Source: Wall Street Journal
