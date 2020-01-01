My 2020 Forecasts (Guaranteed not to be Wrong)

Category Forecast

Dow Jones Industrials The Dow will be even Jonesier in 2020

S&P 500 We should all be so lucky

10 Year Bond Looks tall for its age

Emerging Markets Will continue until it sees its shadow

Fed Fund Rates Should be ashamed of itself

US Housing Market Love it or list it

Inflation Witch Hunt!

GDP We have the grossest domestic product

Unemployment Gig this

ECB Rates Negative

Gold Shiny

Bitcoin This is the year. No, THIS is the year

Growth in China Will unofficially be wildly overstated

European Sovereign Debt Angela will be missed

Market Volatility Agreed

Abenomics & Japan Hello, Kitty!

Possibility of Recession More things are possible than will actually occur.