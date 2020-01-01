My 2020 Forecasts (Guaranteed not to be Wrong)

My “guaranteed to not be wrong” forecasts for 2020:
|Category
|Forecast
|Dow Jones Industrials
|The Dow will be even Jonesier in 2020
|S&P 500
|We should all be so lucky
|10 Year Bond
|Looks tall for its age
|Emerging Markets
|Will continue until it sees its shadow
|Fed Fund Rates
|Should be ashamed of itself
|US Housing Market
|Love it or list it
|Inflation
|Witch Hunt!
|GDP
|We have the grossest domestic product
|Unemployment
|Gig this
|ECB Rates
|Negative
|Gold
|Shiny
|Bitcoin
|This is the year. No, THIS is the year
|Growth in China
|Will unofficially be wildly overstated
|European Sovereign Debt
|Angela will be missed
|Market Volatility
|Agreed
|Abenomics & Japan
|Hello, Kitty!
|Possibility of Recession
|More things are possible than will actually occur.
|2020 Election outcome
|Can’t come soon enough
That’s the most honest set of predictions you will read this season.
(based on a 2013 Bloomberg column)