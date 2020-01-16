China’s Growing Influence Around the World

January 16, 2020 6:00am by

Chinese Financing is Fueling Megaprojects Around the World

Source: Visual Capitalist

 

 

Research lab AidData (part of W&M Global Research Institute) has compiled a massive database of Chinese-backed projects spanning from 2000–2017. It is a comprehensive look at China’s efforts to grow its influence, especially in Africa and South Asia.

6 of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world are located in Africa. China is the top trading partner on the continent, with the United States sitting in 3rd place.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under