China’s Growing Influence Around the World

Chinese Financing is Fueling Megaprojects Around the World



Source: Visual Capitalist

Research lab AidData (part of W&M Global Research Institute) has compiled a massive database of Chinese-backed projects spanning from 2000–2017. It is a comprehensive look at China’s efforts to grow its influence, especially in Africa and South Asia.

6 of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world are located in Africa. China is the top trading partner on the continent, with the United States sitting in 3rd place.