10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The Evil List: Which tech companies are really doing the most harm? Here are the 30 most dangerous, ranked by the people who know (Slate)

• What we can learn about modern financial scams from the man who tried to sell the Eiffel Tower (twice!) (Fortune)

• This Is What Sets Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers Apart (Institutional Investor)

• Pay attention to proposed changes in donor-advised funds law in California. (Recode)

• Colleges are turning students’ phones into surveillance machines, tracking the locations of hundreds of thousands (Washington Post) see also Special sunglasses, license-plate dresses: How to be anonymous in the age of surveillance (Seattle Times)

• Just get paid & our culture of lies (Om)

• If Russia Hacked Burisma, Brace for the Leaks to Follow (Wired)

• Silicon Valley Abandons the Culture That Made It the Envy of the World (The Atlantic)

• Why Democrats Are Losing Low-Information Voters to Trump: Democratic candidates and the New York–D.C. media exist in a closed bubble, not reaching much of the country. Trump, on the other hand, is seen everywhere. (Vanity Fair)

• Where to Eat in 2020 (Eater)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Safa Bahcall, member of President Obama’s council of science advisors, and author of the book, “Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.

2019 Was the Second-Hottest Year Ever, Closing Out the Warmest Decade



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.