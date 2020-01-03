Succinct Summation of Week’s Event 1.3.2020

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 3rd, 2020

Positives:

1. One less bad guy in the world: Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani was killed by a US Drone attack. 2. Same store sales rose 7.8% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 6.2%. 3. Pending home sales index rose 1.2% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 1.1%. 4. Jobless claims fell 2k m/o/m, from 224k to 222k. 5. International trade gap narrowed from $-66.8B to $-63.2B in November.

Negatives:

1. Trade deal remains an ephemeral hope, not yet signed.

2. FHFA House Price Index rose 0.2% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.4%.

3. PMI Mfg Index came in at 52.4 for December, below the expected 52.5.

4. Retail inventories fell 0.7% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 0.1%.

5. Consumer confidence index came in at 126.5 for December, below the expected 128.0.