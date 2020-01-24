Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.24.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 24th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets don’t seem to be especially concerned Impeachment; 2. Existing home sales rose 3.6% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 1.7%. 3. Same store sales rose 5.3% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 5.0%. 4. FHFA house price index rose 0.2% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

Negatives:

1. Regardless, the Impeachment is a national embarrassment; the fall of the US empire continues apace.

2. Index of leading indicators fell 0.3% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 0.1%.

3. Home mortgage apps fell 2.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 16.0%;

4. Jobless claims rose 6k w/o/w from 205k to 211k.