Succinct Summations for the week ending January 17th, 2020

Positives:

1. New all time highs are always bullish! 2. Home mortgage apps rose 16.0%, refinance apps rose 43% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 5.0%. 3. Home w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 8.0%. 4. Housing starts came in at 1.608M for December, above the previous 1.375M. 5. Retail sales rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.2%. 6. Import prices rose 0.3% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

Negatives:

2. Same store sales rose 5.0% w/o/w, decelerating from the previous increase of 6.0%.

3. Export prices fell 0.2% m/o/m, below expectations.

4. Job openings came in at 6.800M in November, below expected 7.100M.

5. CPI rose 0.2% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.3%.

6. Industrial production fell 0.3% m/o/m, well below previous increase of 0.8%.