10 Weekend Reads

• Mutual Funds That Rank High on Sustainability Are Outperforming the Market (Barron’s)

• ‘Like sending bees to war’: the deadly truth behind your almond milk obsession (The Guardian)

• Reports of Value’s Death May Be Greatly Exaggerated (Research Affiliates)

• No free lunch, but almost: What DoorDash actually pays after expenses (plus tips) (PayUp)

• The Fog of Rudy: Did he change — or did America? (New York Times)

• Hackers Are Coming for the 2020 Election — And We’re Not Ready (Rolling Stone)

• Who Is Jared Kushner? The Kushner family history—from lying on immigration forms to becoming major Democratic donors—often seems at odds with the initiatives Jared supports in his father-in-law’s Administration. (New Yorker)

• Who’s Winning 2024? It’s not too early to examine which future presidential candidates had the best 2019—and what to watch from them next. (Politico)

• The Fight to Decolonize the Museum: Textbooks can be revised, but historic sites, monuments, and collections that memorialize ugly pasts aren’t so easily changed. (The Atlantic)

• Zion Williamson’s preparation and preservation have no precedent (ESPN)