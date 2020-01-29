The ETF Universe

January 29, 2020 6:00am by

Visualizing the Expanse of the ETF Universe

Source: Visual Capitalist

 

 

It’s the last day of the giant Inside ETFs conference. The investing universe has shifted; Josh does a nice job explaining how ETFs morphed from being the upstart product to becoming the Incumbency.

This is always a hugely productive conference. It is a blur of a few days – meetings, networking, learning, meeting new people. After four days of this, I am happy, tired and ready to go sleep in my own bed.

Safe travels, and see you back in NY.

 

 

 

