10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Peloton, Nike, Walmart and Other Brands Get Savaged Online, But Are Fine in Real Life (Bloomberg)

• Big Calculator: How Texas Instruments Monopolized Math Class (Medium)

• Alienated, Alone And Angry: What the Digital Revolution Really Did To Us (Buzzfeed) see also End of monoculture: We exist in a fragmented realm of impenetrable niches and subcultures enabled by streaming media. (Vox)

• Is It Too Late to Stop Amazon? (Gizmodo)

• Modern art was CIA ‘weapon’: how the spy agency used unwitting artists such as Pollock and de Kooning in a cultural Cold War (The Independent)

• The Fertile Shore: It’s one of the greatest mysteries of our time. But the Story of How Humans Came to the Americas Is Constantly Evolving (Smithsonian)

• The Savior Elite: Inside the Special Operations Force Tasked with Rescuing Navy SEALS (Esquire)

• The Media Is Broken (New York Times)

• Inside the world of one of YouTube’s most popular food vloggers (Vox)

• Who was the Buddha? When we strip away the myths, such as his princely youth in a palace, a surprising picture of this enigmatic sage emerges (Aeon)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Kelly, better known as “The Points Guy.” Kelly took an interest in credit card and airline points, and turned it into a substantial media business, with 60 employees and 7 million unique visitors a month.

The Trouble with G.D.P.



Source: New York Times

