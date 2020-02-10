10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, Valentine’s Day, morning reads:
• #BehavioralValentines: Now With Fewer Hassle Factors (Behavioral Scientist)
• Asset Managers’ BS — Decoded: A handy translation guide to the sales jargon and IR excuses that one family office chief is sick of hearing. (Institutional Investor)
• Levine: It’s Good If People Want Tesla Stock… (Bloomberg)
• The Forbes Fintech 50: The Most Innovative Fintech Companies In 2020 (Forbes)
• Never Mind the Internet. Here’s What’s Killing Malls: Costco, Sam’s Club, Rising income inequality, Experiences over things (New York Times) see also Inside the Slow, Agonizing Death of Fairway (Grub Street)
• You’re Not Listening. Here’s Why. (New York Times)
• This App Automatically Cancels and Sues Robocallers (Vice)
• This Is Taco Nation (Bon Appetit)
• On the Ground With Lis Smith, the Political Pro Who Invented ‘Mayor Pete.’ Win or lose, the former unknown mayor is a serious contender. (New York Magazine)
• How Huey Lewis Found ‘The Power of Love:’ The singer had doubts about writing a song for the movie ‘Back to the Future’—until inspiration hit him during a run. (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Nobel Prize-winning economist, Paul Krugman, whose most recent book is Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.
The World Just Experienced Its Hottest January On Record
Source: Buzzfeed
