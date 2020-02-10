10 Thursday AM Reads

My mid week morning train beach reads:

• Reddit’s Profane, Greedy Traders Are Shaking Up the Stock Market (Businessweek)

• Zweig: The Pros Have to Sell Stocks Now. You Don’t. (Wall Street Journal)

• When bitcoin bros* talk renewable energy (FT Alphaville)

• Wendy’s mascot may look sweet, but on Twitter she’s a mean girl (Washington Post)

• ‘Facebook: The Inside Story’ author Steven Levy on how the company compares to Apple and Google (The Verge)

• Checkup for $30, Teeth Cleaning $25: Walmart Gets Into Health Care: The retail giant wants to grab a share of the $3.6 trillion in health spending by leveraging its 150 million weekly shoppers. (Businessweek) see also The AI doctor will see you now (Financial Times)

• Swinging the Vote? Google’s black box algorithm controls which political emails land in your main inbox. For 2020 presidential candidates, the differences are stark. (The MarkUp)

• Radical hydrogen-boron reactor leapfrogs current nuclear fusion tech (New Atlas) see also Laser-boron fusion now ‘leading contender’ for energy (UNSW Sydney)

• A YouTuber’s fancy Bali vacation sure looked nice. Nope, the photos were taken in an Ikea (CNN)

• The ends of the Earth are melting – really fast. Here’s what you need to know (The Correspondent) .

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, a research and analytics firm, and author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

Jobs are plentiful / Jobs are hard to get.



Source: Ed Yardeni

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.