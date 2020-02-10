10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The (Easily Misunderstood) Yale Model: What pretenders overlook, according to Yale’s former longtime chair. (Institutional Investor)

• Leverage Is Exploding in the Fine-Art World (Bloomberg)

• The Biggest Lie in Personal Finance (Of Dollars And Data)

• Penthouse Buyers Expect Top-of-the-Line Everything (Mansion Global) see also Mapping the development explosion around LA Live (Curbed)

• Tesla’s $50 Billion Edge Reflects View That Musk Can Build on EV Lead (Bloomberg)

• Rogoff: Fantasy Fiscal Policy (Project Syndicate)

• The Auto Industry Wanted Easier Environmental Rules. It Got Chaos. (Wall Street Journal)

• Why famous dudes grow beards to deal with existential crises (Vox)

• Iowa Might Have Botched One Caucus Too Many (View) see also The Death of Iowa: There have been close calls before, but nothing approaching this mess (Politico)

• NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope Ends 16-Year Mission of Discovery after spotting 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting another star, a new ring around Saturn and many more wonders in space. (New York Times)

What are you reading?

Bloomberg now #2 on betting markets



Source: Predict It

