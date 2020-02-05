No Bad Ideas, Only Bad Timing



Source: a16z

I am intrigued by this idea via Marc Andreesen that there are no bad innovations — only early ones. The list above shows a variety of start up and more seasoned companies that eventually succumbed to failure, only to see more successful versions appear and thrive a decade or two later.

Previously:

• Marc Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz (May 23, 2017)

• Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (December 7, 2019)

• Scott Kupor, Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) (July 13, 2019)

The first employee at A16Z, he is now the managing partner.

• Benedict Evans, Andreessen Horowitz (May 5, 2018)