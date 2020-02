According to veteran Wall Street Journal and New York Times reporter David Enrich, Deutsche Bank is a rogue financial institution – too big to fail or even to be seriously censured given its importance to the German state, too reckless to accept any limitations on its behavior. In 2007, for a brief moment, Deutsche had become the world’s largest bank. Thirteen years later, it’s lost over 90% of its market capitalization.



The Single Worst Decision in the History of the Banking Industry