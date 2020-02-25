Global Shift from Fossil Fuels?



Source: Bloomberg Green

Thirty years ago, more than half of all power generation came from coal and natural gas.

Thirty years from now, about the same proportion will come from the sun and wind, according to projections.

I believe that the countries that make this transition the quickest — Germany, Canada, perhaps the UK and Italy — will have obtained a strategic advantage versus the laggards — China and India.

Where the US will fall on this list will be determined by the combination of innovation, industrial policy, tax incentives, and social priorities.