Population Loss Affects Most Counties, Nearly Every State



Source: Economic Innovation Group

This is quite amazing:

1.) Post-GFC, the U.S. population grew at its slowest pace since the Great Depression.

The last decade is the first time in a century that low growth of population and prime working age population occurred simultaneously on a sustained basis.

2.) Population growth is uneven, leaving more places behind.

86% of counties now grow more slowly than the nation, up from 64% in the 1990s.

3.) Prime working age adults are vanishing from most counties.

80% of U.S. counties, home to 149 million Americans, lost prime working age (25-54) adults 2007-17.

4.) Shrinking places are aging the most rapidly.

By 2027, 26% of the population in quickly shrinking counties will be 65 and older.

5.) Population decline affects communities in every state.

43% of counties in the average state lost population 2007-17, 76% lost prime working age adults.

6.) Population loss itself perpetuates economic decline.

It negatively impacts housing markets, local government finances, productivity, and dynamism.