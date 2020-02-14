Succinct Summation for the Week 2.14.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 14th, 2020

Positives:

1. Corona virus could have been much much worse; its not fully contained, but it seems to be getting managed; 2. CPI rose 0.1% m/o/m, meeting expectations. 3. Jobless claims rose 2k w/o/w from 203k to 205k, below expectations. 4. Home refinance apps rose 5.0% w/o/w, rising 2nd straight week. 5. Retail sales rose 0.3% m/o/m, above previous increase; 6. Business inventories rose 0.1% m/o/m.

Negatives:

1. As POTUS unleashed, America looks increasingly like a Banana Republic; Possible danger to U.S. Justice Department and other institutions?

2. Home mortgage apps fell 6.0% w/o/w after previously falling 10.0%.

3. Job openings came in at 6.423M for December, below expectations.

4. Industrial Production fell 0.3% for a second straight week.

5. Same store sales rose 4.8% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase.