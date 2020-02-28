Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.28.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 28th, 2020:

Positives:

1. Orderly 10% repricing of markets has yet to turn into full blown panic.

2. New home sales rose 764k m/o/m, above the expected 710k.

3. FHFA House Price Index rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3%.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 3.0%.

5. Pending home sales rose 5.2% w/o/w, above the expected increase of 2.2%.

6. State Street Investor confidence index came in at 77.9, above the previous 75.4.