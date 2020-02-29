10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat by the beach, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Bob Iger, king of Disneyland (Economist)

• The Dow Had Its Worst Week Since 2008. Where to Find Cash-Rich Stocks in the Coronavirus Selloff. (Barron’s)

• There’s an Entire Industry Dedicated to Making Foods Crispy, and It Is WILD (Bon Appetit)

• Amazon made a bigger camera-spying store—so we tried to steal its fruit (Ars Technica)

• A Corridor Runs Through It: Imagine yourself as a modern-day alligator in central Florida, where 12 acres of wild land is sacrificed to development every hour. (Bitter Southerner)

• 100 Little Ideas. (Housel)

• Wikipedia Is the Last Best Place on the Internet (Wired)

• 70 former U.S. senators: The Senate is failing to perform its constitutional duties (Washington Post)

• The Entire Trump Impeachment Saga, as told by 2 comic creators from DC and Marvel. (Insider)

• Brooks Koepka, the World’s Best Golfer, Has Some Issues With Golf (GQ)