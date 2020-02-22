10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Mocha Java coffee, grab a seat in first class, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Can San Francisco be saved? The first city of the U.S. tech economy is grappling with homelessness, housing affordability, and deteriorating livability. (Fortune)

• How Top Executives Deal With the Things They Can’t Control (Institutional Investor)

• Inside X, Google’s top-secret moonshot factory (Wired)

• The End of the IPO as We Know It (Medium)

• ‘If a Charge Can’t Stick on These Guys, No Charges Can Stick on Anyone.’: A jury convicted a hedge fund manager of securities fraud. The judge didn’t care. (Institutional Investor)

• The Untapped Potential of Infrastructure Investments’ Influence on Humanity (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Crop Software Behind Your Daily Cup of Coffee (Businessweek)

• Why the Restoration Hardware Catalog Won’t Die: The surprising persistence of the mail-order business (The Atlantic)

• The calm in the storm: The world is on fire. Late night is overcrowded. Can Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ cut through the chaos? (Washington Post)

• How Emily Blunt’s Stutter Led Her to a Successful Acting Career (Marie Claire)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Deese, Global Head of Sustainable Investing for Blackrock, the investing giant managing over 7 trillion dollars.

The Decline of Religion May Be Slowing



Source: Religion In Public

