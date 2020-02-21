Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 2.21.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 21st, 2020:

Positives:

1. Spread of Coronavirus slows in China; a full blown pandemic seems less likely;

2. Index of leading indicators rose 0.8% w/o/w, above the expected increase of 0.3%

3. PPI-FD rose 0.5% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.1%.

4. Housing starts came in at 1.567M for January, above the expected 1.420M.

5. Same store sales rose 5.7% w/o/w, higher than the previous increase of 4.8%.

6. Empire State Mfg Survey came in 12.9 for February, above the expected 4.0.