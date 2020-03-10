10 Monday AM Reads

My (really) back to work morning train reads:

• Probability Neglect: The Cognitive Bias That Makes Us Panic About Coronavirus (Bloomberg)

• Should I Sell My Stocks? see also (Irrelevant Investor) What Happens to Stocks After a Big Down Month? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Big Corporations Are Rushing Into Venture Capital. That May Not Be a Good Thing. (Barron’s)

• You can’t control the financial markets. (Humble Dollar)

• Email Addresses and Razor Blades (Stratechery)

• Wall Street investors want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey out. They might get their way. (Recode)

• Gates: How to respond to COVID-19 (Gates Notes) see also ElArian: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of the Coronavirus Response (Bloomberg)

• Taking Stock of One’s Soul (Cabinet)

• Study: Millions of tweets peddled conspiracy theories about coronavirus with signs the activity was coordinated and inauthentic (Washington Post)

• Why Would the Government Lie About Aliens? (Slate)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, a research and analytics firm, and author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

Data experts battle to map path of coronavirus outbreak



Source: Financial Times

