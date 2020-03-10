10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train working from home reads:

• The Impact of Coronavirus on the Economy (Morningstar) see also Economists Start Forecasting Negative U.S. GDP Numbers (Bloomberg)

• The 30 Minutes That Can Make or Break the Trading Day (Wall Street Journal)

• The Relationship Between Recessions and Market Crashes (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Pandemic Exposes the Danger of Corporate America’s Debt Binge (Businessweek)

• Mark Spitznagel on Making Money While Markets Crash (Worth)

• How housing became the world’s biggest asset class (The Economist)

• Italy’s coronavirus crisis could be America’s (Vox)

• More Than Just a Trip: Why Does Ketamine Work for Depression When Nothing Else Does? (Gizmodo)

• Make Mike Pence the New White House Press Secretary (Politico)

• Learning the Hard Way What It Means to Be a Top Pick for the Knicks (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Daryl Morey, General Manager and Director of Operations of the Houston Rockets, and the person who brought “Moneyball” to Basketball.

Mapping the Coronavirus Outbreak Across the World

Note: click to update real time chart



Source: Bloomberg

