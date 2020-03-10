10 Thursday AM Reads

My shelter-in-place morning train reads:

• How the World’s Richest Country Ran Out of a 75-Cent Face Mask: A very American story about capitalism consuming our national preparedness and resiliency. (New York Times) see also How the Pandemic Will End: This is how it’s going to play out. (The Atlantic)

• Billionaires Want People Back to Work. Employees Aren’t So Sure (Bloomberg)

• Dear Larry: BlackRock’s New Fed:ETF Contract (ETF Trends)

• How Did We Ever Get to The Roaring Twenties? (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Swabs, Stat! Inside the Maine factory racing to supply America with virus test swabs (BusinessWeek)

• Congress to bail out firms that avoided taxes, safety regulations and spent billions boosting their stock (Washington Post)

• Michael Lewis: The Pandemic in My Neighborhood: We have so little data for how we’re supposed to live in this social-distancing world. (Bloomberg Opinion)

• Listening to your body clock can help improve performance (Metrifit)

• Let Andrew Cuomo speak for America (Washington Post) see also Most Americans don’t trust President Trump for accurate COVID-19 information (YouGov)

• ‘The Office’: 10 best behind-the-scenes revelations from new book (Mashable)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Cohen, who is the Wall Street Journal’s NBA reporter. His new book is The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks was just released.

Dash for cash: companies draw $124bn from credit lines



Source: Financial Times

