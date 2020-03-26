Coronavirus Tracked: latest figures as the pandemic spreads

click for updated data



Source: Financial Times

The chart above reveals a terrible fact: The United States has had the worst response to the Coronavirus in the world.

The timeline (left to right) shows how effective each country is as infections progress since the 100th case; total infections (bottom to top) as the line moves higher, the greater the rate of infection. The USA has now passed Italy for the fasted infection acceleration spread, with cases doubling every two days.

The U.S. now has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world.

It would have been very simple to prevent this: First, we ignored the threat for weeks, as the White House and our national leadership dawdled. Next, we started running out of cheap, disposable face masks, eye protection, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes. This has contributed to the rise in infection rates.

This is before we start running out of ventilators and hospital space, which will contribute to the mortality rates.

We used to be the country that saved the world from Fascism and defeated the Nazis; today, we are not very good at doing even the basics of keeping our citizens safe . . .

The FT, like The Atlantic, and Bloomberg, has also moved all of its Coronavirus coverage out from behind the paywall.