10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Organic Ft French Guatemalan Quetzaltenango coffee, grab a seat 6 feet from your neighbor, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Spend Generously, Take Care of Workers: Coronavirus Stimulus Takes Lessons From TARP (Wall Street Journal)
• Wounds Heal, Scars Last (Collaborative Fund)
• Dalio: The Changing World Order (Linked In)
• The Mystery of the Profitable Energy Marks (Institutional Investor)
• COVID-19 Shifts the Health Care Conversation, But Innovation Perseveres (Chief Investment Officer)
• The 100 greatest designs of modern times (Fortune)
• DJI Won the Drone Wars, and Now It’s Paying the Price (Businessweek)
• The School Shooting That Austin Forgot: In 1978, an eighth grader killed his teacher. After 20 months in a psychiatric facility, he was freed. His classmates still wonder: What really happened? (Texas Monthly)
• How to See the World When You’re Stuck at Home: When you are quarantined or cancel your trip, you can still go on a journey. The secret? Google Street View. (New York Times)
• The Creation and the Myth of Kanye West (Wall Street Journal Magazine)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ben Cohen, who is the Wall Street Journal’s NBA reporter. His new book The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks was just released.
Returns From the Bottom of Bear Markets
Source: A Wealth of Common Sense
