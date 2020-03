David Rubenstein speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Medal of Freedom recipient who leads the government’s premier institute researching infectious diseases. They discuss his 35-year tenure working under five U.S. Presidents, the greatest global disease threats, and why low-tech solutions may be the best way to stay healthy. They spoke in Washington, DC on April 15 2019.

The David Rubenstein Show: Anthony Fauci



Source: Bloomberg, May 22nd, 2019