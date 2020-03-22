Online Museums & Concerts

From my friend Laura in self-quarantine (and a other sources), a list online museums and concerts:
CONCERTS
NPR: Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown
Bandsintown adds live stream concert alerts as more musicians head online
ClassicRock Concerts and Documentaries Streaming Online for Free
ONLINE MUSEUMS
Europe
Galleria degli Uffizi – Firenze
Museo Archeologico – Atene, Greece
USA
Metropolitan Museum – New York
The J. Paul Getty Museum – Los Angeles
American Museum of Natural History
Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History
Asia
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art – Seoul
Hermitage – Saint Petersburg, Russia
South America
