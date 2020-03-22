Online Museums & Concerts

March 22, 2020 11:30am by

From my friend Laura in self-quarantine (and a other sources), a list online museums and concerts:

 

 

CONCERTS

The Berlin Philharmonic

NPR: Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Bandsintown adds live stream concert alerts as more musicians head online

ClassicRock Concerts and Documentaries Streaming Online for Free

 

ONLINE MUSEUMS

Europe

Pinacoteca di Brera – Milano

Galleria degli Uffizi – Firenze

Musei Vaticani – Roma

Museo Archeologico – Atene, Greece

Pergamon Museum – Berlin

Rijksmuseum – Amsterdam

Van Gogh Museum – Amsterdam

Prado – Madrid

Louvre – Paris

Musée d’Orsay – Paris

British Museum – London

 

USA

Metropolitan Museum – New York

The J. Paul Getty Museum – Los Angeles

Guggenheim Museum – New York

National Gallery of Art

American Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History 

NASA Glenn Virtual Tours

Langley Research Virtual Tour

Dalí Theatre-Museum

 

Asia

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art – Seoul

Hermitage – Saint Petersburg, Russia

 

South America

Museu de Arte de São Paulo

 

~~~

 

300 more and 2500 more

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under