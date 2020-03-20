Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.20.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 20th, 2020

Positives:

1. Looks like a trillion dollar stimulus package is coming next week.

2. Job openings came in at 6.963M for January, above the expected 6.400M.

3. Housing starts came in at 1.599M for February, above the expected 1.520M.

4. Existing home sales came in at 5.770M for February, above the expected 5.500M.

5. Industrial production rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.4%.

6. Same store sales rose 8.5% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 6.0%.