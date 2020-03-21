10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here (but does it matter?) Pour yourself a mug of Alto Grande Puerto Rico coffee, grab an appropriately socially distant seat, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Washington Must Go All In Now on Fiscal Aid, or America Will Pay Later (Barron’s)

• A crisis on this scale can reorder society in dramatic ways, for better or worse. Here are 34 big thinkers’ predictions for what’s to come. (Politico) see also How To Survive Yet Another Plague (Buzzfeed)

• Capitalism’s Favorite Drug: The dark history of how coffee took over the world (The Atlantic)

• The McDonald’s Monopoly Game Was Rigged For Years. One Employee Helped Bust A Crime Ring To Save The Company. (Elle)

• The secret call to Andy Grove that may have helped Apple buy NeXT (Cake)

• The Next Frontier in Storytelling Universes and the Never Ending Desire for More (Matthew Ball)

• Reiki Can’t Possibly Work. So Why Does It? What its ascendance says about shifts in how doctors think about health care. (The Atlantic)

• 2013: Have You Heard the One About President Joe Biden? That’s No Joke. Consider: He is the most quietly effective politician in D.C. (Don’t laugh) (GQ)

• What Is the Geometry of the Universe? (Quanta)

• “Everyone Knows a Leon”: The Freestyle Brilliance of J.B. Smoove, the Secret Weapon of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (The Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this week with David Dunning, professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, where he focuses on the psychology underlying human misbelief. He is best known for the Dunning Kruger effect, his work on metacognition and why the unskilled are unaware of their lack of skills.

Enhanced Model for Monitoring Zones of Increased Risk of COVID-19 Spread



Source: Global Virus Network

