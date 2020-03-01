10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• Wall Street’s coronavirus panic means little for Americans without wealth to invest (USA Today)

• The police want your phone data. Here’s what they can get — and what they can’t. (Vox)

• GoodRx Saves Money on Meds—It Also Shares Data With Google, Facebook, and Others (Consumer Reports)

• Clearview AI: The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It (New York Times)

• The Bible That Oozed Oil: A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart. (Slate)

• Trump tightens his grip on intelligence (Politico)

• Why Are Nonprofit Hospitals So Highly Profitable? (New York Times) see also Why It’s So Hard to End Surprise Medical Bills (Center for Economic and Policy Research)

• Deliver Us, Lord, From the Startup Life: In the Midwest, Christian entrepreneurs are searching for relief from the corrosive grind of company-building—while some faith leaders preach the gospel of crushing it. (Wired)

• Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure (Just Security)

• With An Election On The Horizon, Older Adults Get Help Spotting Fake News (NPR)

This chart is the best explanation of middle-class finances you will ever see



Source: Washington Post

