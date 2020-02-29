MiB: Danielle DiMartino Booth

This week, I sit down with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, a research and analytics firm, where she is CEO and chief strategist. Previously, she served nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas as Chief Advisor to President Richard W. Fisher She Earned her MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Texas at Austin. She is the author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

Her began her career on Wall Street at Credit Suisse/DLJ as an institutional sales person.

From 2006 – had a front seat to the financial crisis during her tenure at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. DiMartino is critical of the Fed’s policy mistakes, and we discuss what they should have done differently: Before, during and especially since the end of the GFC and its recovery.

Her favorite books can be seen here; A transcript of our conversation [will be] available here.

Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World by Liaquat Ahamed



The Destroyers by Christopher Bollen



The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

