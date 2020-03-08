10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning policy reads:

• Coronavirus Exposes the Sickness of America’s Shoddy Welfare State (New York Magazine)

• As it built an armored truck empire, GardaWorld took dangerous shortcuts. Its workers and unsuspecting motorists suffered the consequences. (Tampa Bay Times)

• How Do You Solve a Problem Like Fannie and Freddie? (Businessweek)

• What Happened When Tulsa Paid People to Work Remotely (City Lab)

• ‘What the Hell Are We Doing Lending Money to a Guy Like This?’ (New York Times)

• Abortion Clinics Are Getting Nickel-and-Dimed Out of Business (Businessweek) see also The new conservative majority in the Supreme Court looks at abortion (Economist)

• This Group Frees People From the Prison of Medical Debt, One at a Time (Vice)

• Your 8 Most Vexing Tax Questions, Answered (New York Times)

• The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House (Just Security)

• Trump’s luck is turning against him (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jan van Eyck, CEO of Van Eck Associates, which manages about $49 billion dollars in ETFs and funds.

Most Americans Point to Circumstances, Not Work Ethic, for Why People Are Rich or Poor



Source: Pew Research Center

