10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning
train WFH reads:
• This is the end of the office as we know it (Vox)
• How people in Philly are spending their coronavirus stimulus checks (Philadelphia Inquirer)
• No-Fault Recession (The Belle Curve) see also It’s Ugly Out There (Tim Duy)
• CIO Roundtable: Secrets to Building an Effective Team (CIO)
• How the Pandemic Is Wreaking Havoc On Our Ability To Make Things — Including Vaccines (FiveThirtyEight)
• Is Private Equity Having Its Minsky Moment? (Stoller)
• The Pandemic will kill many directly, but the effort to fight it will incur a huge toll on other aspects of our health and well-being (Scientific American)
• Seek and Speak the Truth (Just Security)
• Early reporting on the novel coronavirus from January and February 2020 reveal the missed opportunity to control it (CNN)
• Is the interstellar visitor ‘Oumuamua a fragment of a shattered alien world? (Syfy Wire)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with James Montier, member of GMO’s Asset allocation team and author of numerous investing books, including The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How not to be your own worst enemy.
Small business response to loss of revenue
Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities
