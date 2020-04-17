1937 Aston Martin 15/98 Short-Chassis Drophead Coupe

Will Spring ever arrive? Its been way too cold for mid-April, but when it does arrive, taking out a classic convertible is on my wish list.

This 1937 Aston Martin 15/98 short-chassis would be a fun drive: It has a 2.0L inline-four, fitted with a drophead coupe body from E.D. Abbott in a right-hand-drive set up. This rare example was owned by a former chairman of the Aston Martin Owners Club of North America, for 25 years.

The inline-four made 98 horsepower, a good number from a 2-liter engine, mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. Note the 2 large exhaust pipes are only on the right hand side; cars like the 1937 Cord used a symmetrical set up, with exhaust pipes on both sides.

The car is up for auction, and I was surprised to see is in Huntington Station, about 20 minutes from me. These are relatively rare and often go for multi six figures, especially when they have provenance and an excellent restoration.

Looking forward to the next car show I can go to . . .



Source: Bring A Trailer