10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• It’s Not About Debt Or Stock Buybacks Or Whatever. It’s About The Virus (Tim Duy)

• Why did the stock market rally on awful unemployment news? (LA Times)

• This Market Is Made For Warren Buffett. Why Has He Gone Quiet? (Barron’s)

• Two Reasons the Fed is So Polarizing (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• How the Virus Transformed the Way Americans Spend Their Money (New York Times)

• The Secret Weapon Giving Mexico Power in the Oil-Price War (Bloomberg)

• Apple and Google want to turn your phone into a Covid-tracking machine (Vox)

• Pelosi quietly consults tech leaders on coronavirus stimulus (Fox Business)

• Coronavirus Case Counts Are Meaningless. Unless you know something about testing. And even then, it gets complicated. (FiveThirtyEight)

• Sports Announcers Now Doing Play-by-Play Calls of Everyday Life (Inside Hook)