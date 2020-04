How the Virus Transformed the Way Americans Spend Their Money



Source: New York Times

Amazing but not surprising

In a matter of weeks, pillars of American industry essentially ground to a halt. Airplanes, restaurants and arenas were suddenly empty. In many states, businesses deemed nonessential — including luxury goods retailers and golf courses — were ordered closed.

