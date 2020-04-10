10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning
train WFH reads:
• It’s Time to Build (Andreessen Horowitz) see also Who Pays For This? (Collaborative Fund)
• Meticulous and Orderly, Germany Can Handle a Pandemic (Bloomberg)
• While Used Cars Pile Up in Lots, the Classics Are Busy Changing Hands (Bloomberg)
• Giant U.S. Lenders Outpaced by Rivals in Small-Business Rescue (Bloomberg)
• Bidet Makers See Their Moment and Scramble to Make a Splash (Wall Street Journal)
• Galloway: Post Corona: The Four (No Mercy / No Malice)
• The 10 types of readers you meet during a quarantine (Washington Post)
• TV Doctors Like Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil Hand Out Bad Medicine (Variety)
• How a polio outbreak led to the invention of modern intensive care (New Statesman)
• Michael Jordan docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ is more than a TV show. It’s a cultural event (Los Angeles Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with James Montier, member of GMO’s Asset allocation team and author of numerous investing books, including The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How not to be your own worst enemy.
What the Vix index might have looked like going back a century.
Source: BNP Paribas via @RobinWigg
